RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Price Up 10.9%

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)’s stock price rose 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 2,002,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,089,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

