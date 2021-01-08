RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of RIV opened at $16.67 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

