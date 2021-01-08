RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

RFM stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.