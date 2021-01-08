Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Receives $1.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Shares of Ring Energy stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 324,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,534. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.31.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 131,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $93,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,181,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,136.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti bought 142,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 309,700 shares of company stock worth $218,102 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 67.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 199,491 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 135.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the third quarter worth about $299,000.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.