Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Gap Up to $5.21

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $5.93. Rimini Street shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 706 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rimini Street in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rimini Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $446.27 million, a PE ratio of -20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Rimini Street news, CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 8,524 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $41,597.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 61.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Rimini Street by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,954,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 969,423 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 21.0% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,898,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 329,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 140,499 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 109.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 232,191 shares during the period. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

