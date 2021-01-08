Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,883. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at $112,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

