Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.03

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.03 and last traded at $33.78, with a volume of 46277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.
The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21.
In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 35,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $695,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,494.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $113,564.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,981,407 shares of company stock valued at $222,428,021 in the last ninety days. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 81.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
