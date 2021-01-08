Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.03

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.03 and last traded at $33.78, with a volume of 46277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 35,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $695,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,494.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $113,564.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,981,407 shares of company stock valued at $222,428,021 in the last ninety days. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 81.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.