Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

RVMD has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $47.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.05.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $440,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $665,000 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth $12,539,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,309,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,162,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 167,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

