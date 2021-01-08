Reviewing Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) & Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Yamana Gold and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold 7.77% 5.42% 3.19% Corvus Gold N/A -89.27% -84.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yamana Gold and Corvus Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.61 billion 3.47 $225.60 million $0.13 45.23 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -25.50

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yamana Gold and Corvus Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 0 5 7 0 2.58 Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yamana Gold presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.96%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Corvus Gold on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc., a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc. has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.