Reviewing Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) & Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) and Workiva (NYSE:WK) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Workiva shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Workiva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Workiva’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsoft Cloud $568.29 million 15.52 -$159.61 million N/A N/A Workiva $297.89 million 15.38 -$48.13 million ($0.97) -97.98

Workiva has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingsoft Cloud.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kingsoft Cloud and Workiva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsoft Cloud 0 0 5 0 3.00 Workiva 0 2 5 0 2.71

Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential downside of 10.01%. Workiva has a consensus target price of $74.25, indicating a potential downside of 21.88%. Given Kingsoft Cloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kingsoft Cloud is more favorable than Workiva.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsoft Cloud N/A N/A N/A Workiva -19.34% -79.60% -8.56%

Summary

Kingsoft Cloud beats Workiva on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others. It also provides advertising placement agency services and AIoT solutions. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is a subsidiary Kingsoft Corporation Limited. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited(NasdaqGS:KC) operates independently of Kingsoft Corporation Limited as of June 16, 2020.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

