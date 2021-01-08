Reviewing International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) & GEROVA Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GVFG)

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) and GEROVA Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GVFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International General Insurance and GEROVA Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International General Insurance $228.92 million 1.69 $23.57 million N/A N/A GEROVA Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International General Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than GEROVA Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of International General Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International General Insurance and GEROVA Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International General Insurance 9.02% 12.54% 3.92% GEROVA Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for International General Insurance and GEROVA Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International General Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00 GEROVA Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

International General Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.34%. Given International General Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe International General Insurance is more favorable than GEROVA Financial Group.

Summary

International General Insurance beats GEROVA Financial Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

About GEROVA Financial Group

GEROVA Financial Group, Ltd. operates as a reinsurance company for life and annuity reinsurance markets. The company also offers property and causality insurance services. Through its insurance subsidiaries, the Company underwrites annuity and life insurance risks. The investment portfolio derived from its insurance reserves, or its float, is allocated across traditional fixed income and equity investments, as well as asset classes. It focuses on engaging in active investment strategies, such as directly making secured loans to middle market companies in select industries underserved by banks.

