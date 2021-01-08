Reviewing Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) & Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust -18.85% 0.71% 0.15% Realty Income 24.94% 3.96% 2.13%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Realty Income’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $246.26 million 2.22 $70.21 million $1.32 7.51 Realty Income $1.49 billion 13.86 $436.48 million $3.32 17.74

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Realty Income pays out 84.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Realty Income has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Realty Income, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Realty Income 0 4 11 0 2.73

Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.43%. Realty Income has a consensus target price of $67.42, suggesting a potential upside of 14.46%. Given Realty Income’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Realty Income is more favorable than Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Realty Income shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Realty Income beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 604 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 51-year operating history and increased the dividend 108 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index..

