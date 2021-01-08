Reviewing Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) and (OTCMKTS:HGEN)

Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) and (OTCMKTS:HGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Earth Science Tech and ‘s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earth Science Tech $530,000.00 2.22 -$1.20 million N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Earth Science Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Earth Science Tech and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earth Science Tech -1,750.31% N/A -2,929.76% N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Earth Science Tech and , as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earth Science Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A 1 1 1 0 2.00

Summary

beats Earth Science Tech on 3 of the 4 factors compared between the two stocks.

Earth Science Tech Company Profile

Earth Science Tech, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging. Its products include vitamins, minerals, herbs, botanicals, personal care products, homeopathies, functional foods, and other products. The company markets its products in a range of formulations and delivery forms, including capsules, tablets, soft gels, chewables, liquids, creams, sprays, powders, and whole herbs. It also offers Cannabidiol oil to retailers in the vaping industry; and cannabinoid products. In addition, the company retails health, wellness, sports nutrition, and dietary supplement products. Earth Science Tech, Inc. offers its products through its retail store located in Coral Gables, Florida, as well as through the internet. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc. in April 2014. Earth Science Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

