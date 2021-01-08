Reviewing Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) & Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Asure Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Creative Realities and Asure Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $31.60 million 0.50 $1.04 million N/A N/A Asure Software $73.15 million 1.85 $30.00 million $0.33 22.09

Asure Software has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities -84.47% -85.89% -27.18% Asure Software 46.12% -0.48% -0.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Creative Realities and Asure Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 1 0 3.00 Asure Software 0 0 5 0 3.00

Creative Realities presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Asure Software has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 33.93%. Given Creative Realities’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than Asure Software.

Risk and Volatility

Creative Realities has a beta of 4.17, suggesting that its stock price is 317% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asure Software has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Asure Software beats Creative Realities on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides Asure HRServices that offers services ranging from an online compliance library and on-demand call center for various HR questions, to outsourced HR function. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

