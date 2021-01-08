Revain Price Tops $0.0116 on Exchanges (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Revain has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Revain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $990.84 million and $3.21 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00040269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.67 or 0.00290228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00028793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,057.91 or 0.02725127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00023529 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

