REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on REVG. Morgan Stanley raised REV Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on REV Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Shares of REVG opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. REV Group has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $550.97 million, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 2.82.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. REV Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that REV Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in REV Group by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

