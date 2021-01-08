REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. REV Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

REVG opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $550.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 2.82. REV Group has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REVG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on REV Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

