REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2021 // Comments off

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. REV Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

REVG opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $550.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 2.82. REV Group has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REVG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on REV Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Earnings History for REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.