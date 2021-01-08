resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.31

Shares of resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 34531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

The company has a market cap of $512.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of resTORbio by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 282,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in resTORbio by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in resTORbio in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in resTORbio in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in resTORbio in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

