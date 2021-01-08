Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Stephens currently has $73.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.23.

NYSE QSR traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $63.34. The company had a trading volume of 27,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,938. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average is $57.00. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $957,878.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

