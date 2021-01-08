Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.23.

NYSE QSR opened at $63.49 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,791.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,968.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,149 shares of company stock valued at $11,261,662 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,371,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $593,853,000 after buying an additional 228,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,081,000 after buying an additional 50,407 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,421,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,602,000 after purchasing an additional 236,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,891,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,285,000 after purchasing an additional 471,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

