Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Resources Connection from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Resources Connection from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.74. 4,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,594. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $380.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.32 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter worth $56,441,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,081,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,496,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at about $4,854,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

