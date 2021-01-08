Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will post sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $460,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $3.20 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.15 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $14.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,809.91% and a negative return on equity of 154.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RESN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Resonant from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, CTO Neal Fenzi sold 12,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $28,090.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 527,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,349.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 55,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $120,977.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,315 shares in the company, valued at $827,453.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,888 shares of company stock worth $392,209. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Resonant by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Resonant by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 27,742 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 495.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. 58,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.88. Resonant has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

