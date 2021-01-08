Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.00

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$8.87, with a volume of 33112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.23.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The firm has a market cap of C$746.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.80.

Get Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) alerts:

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$972.77 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.