Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.00

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2021 // Comments off

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$8.87, with a volume of 33112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.23.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The firm has a market cap of C$746.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.80.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$972.77 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.