Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.98

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 4031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.
A number of analysts have issued reports on REZI shares. Roth Capital raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91.
In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.
