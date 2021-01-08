Research Analysts Set Expectations for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LVMUY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, December 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $126.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $318.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.82. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.