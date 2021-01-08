Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.91 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.81. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.02, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $70,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $257,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,173.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,381 shares of company stock worth $30,395,588 over the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

