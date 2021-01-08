Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.52

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.52 and last traded at $83.43, with a volume of 17685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 59,786 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 442,272 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 99,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

