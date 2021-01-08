ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of RNUGF opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -24.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. ReNeuron Group has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.32.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

