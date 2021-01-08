Renaud Bertrand Maloberti Sells 11,269 Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) insider Renaud Bertrand Maloberti sold 11,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $10,592.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,311 shares in the company, valued at $28,492.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Renaud Bertrand Maloberti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Renaud Bertrand Maloberti sold 25,000 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $18,250.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Renaud Bertrand Maloberti sold 10,000 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $8,100.00.

NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $0.89 on Friday. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

