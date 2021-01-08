Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RNST. DA Davidson cut Renasant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of Renasant stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $35.97. 9,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,659. Renasant has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $37.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Renasant will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In related news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $811,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,088.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Renasant by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Renasant by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

