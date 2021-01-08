Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.49

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.49 and last traded at $36.44, with a volume of 4056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNST. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at $955,712.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 60.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 109.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

