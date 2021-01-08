RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Shares Up 6.1%

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $169.21 and last traded at $167.93. 611,766 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 406,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNR. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.90 and its 200-day moving average is $173.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 306,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 74.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,166,000 after purchasing an additional 756,289 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 34.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,909,000 after purchasing an additional 348,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 77.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 841,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,818,000 after purchasing an additional 366,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

