RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut RenaissanceRe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.50.

RNR opened at $166.10 on Monday. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $202.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,166,000 after buying an additional 756,289 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 443,833 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 841,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,818,000 after acquiring an additional 366,156 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,909,000 after acquiring an additional 348,492 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 306,661 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

