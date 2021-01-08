Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) (CVE:RHT) Shares Down 12.4%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) (CVE:RHT)’s stock price traded down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39. 1,132,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 510,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$67.64 million and a P/E ratio of -5.31.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

