Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $54.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.08% and a negative net margin of 35,448.34%. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regulus Therapeutics news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 4,398,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $2,727,133.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

