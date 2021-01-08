Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.07.

RF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523,125. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 19,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2,177.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 42,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 43,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 389,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 29,774 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

