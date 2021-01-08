Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Downgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RF. TheStreet raised shares of Regions Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $17.47. 134,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,523,125. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 442.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 6,808.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.