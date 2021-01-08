Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will report $91.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.21 million and the highest is $92.17 million. Regional Management posted sales of $97.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $367.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.68 million to $368.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $381.63 million, with estimates ranging from $375.86 million to $387.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.38. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $90.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.62 million.

RM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other news, CEO Robert William Beck purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $52,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,751.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roel C. Campos purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,850.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $191,175. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in Regional Management during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Regional Management during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 74.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 29,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Regional Management by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Regional Management by 6.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regional Management stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. 2,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,328. The company has a quick ratio of 26.32, a current ratio of 26.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.38.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.