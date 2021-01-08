Regina E. Dugan Sells 8,950 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $87,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,173.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Zynga stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.
Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.
Zynga Company Profile
Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.
