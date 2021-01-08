Regina E. Dugan Sells 8,950 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $87,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,173.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zynga stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Zynga by 214.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,001,000 after buying an additional 8,378,044 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,997 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,222,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,141 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

