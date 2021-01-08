Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $575.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $635.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REGN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $481.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $571.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $897,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

