RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Shares Up 5%

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.59. 225,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 218,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on RDHL. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.61.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $20.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 219.39% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 67.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 505.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

