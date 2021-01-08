Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading 5.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $86.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Redfin traded as high as $72.71 and last traded at $71.91. 1,592,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,634,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.24.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RDFN. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Get Redfin alerts:

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $227,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,380.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,321 shares of company stock worth $5,840,912. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $697,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth $441,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 10.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.