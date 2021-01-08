Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Raised to $86.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wedbush from $59.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RDFN. ValuEngine cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upped their price target on Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.51 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $83.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $196,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,231.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,321 shares of company stock worth $5,840,912. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 719.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 757.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

