Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Life Storage (LSI)

1/7/2021 – Life Storage was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $122.00.

1/6/2021 – Life Storage was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/31/2020 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $123.00.

12/18/2020 – Life Storage was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2020 – Life Storage had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

12/9/2020 – Life Storage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

11/17/2020 – Life Storage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Shares of LSI stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.08. 14,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,741. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $120.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.40.

Life Storage’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, January 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Monday, January 4th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the second quarter worth $291,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth $49,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Life Storage by 23.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Life Storage by 34.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

