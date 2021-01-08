(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Price Target Raised to $48.00

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s previous close.

RDS.A has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of (RDS.A) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ABN Amro raised shares of (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of (RDS.A) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of (RDS.A) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of (RDS.A) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

(RDS.A) stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. (RDS.A) has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $61.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. (RDS.A) had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that (RDS.A) will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

