Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) were up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.92 and last traded at $99.99. Approximately 1,269,737 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 888,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.24. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,315.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $4,115,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555 in the last 90 days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Raymond James by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Raymond James by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

