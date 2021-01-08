Raymond James Increases Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $106.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTLA. Barclays boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $8.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.02. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $135,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,314.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,451,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,454 shares of company stock valued at $11,011,957. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,486,000 after purchasing an additional 768,947 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 53,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

