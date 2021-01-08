Raymond James Boosts Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to $5.50

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $5.25 to $5.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DALXF. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Spartan Delta in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

OTCMKTS:DALXF traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $5.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

