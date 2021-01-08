Raymond James Boosts Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $68.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $64.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.94 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

