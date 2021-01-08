RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Dirk G. Brockstedt Sells 1,179 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $23,202.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $368,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dirk G. Brockstedt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 1,910 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $53,594.60.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $520.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $51.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 676.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

